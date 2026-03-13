Rapper Santy Sharma backs Badshah as ‘Tateeree’ spark outrage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rapper Badshah is facing intense criticism after the release of his latest song, ‘Tateeree’, which has sparked outrage over vulgar lyrics and a controversial music video featuring school-uniformed girls.

The backlash began shortly after the song dropped on March 1, with critics accusing the track of objectifying women and minors. Specific lines such as “Aaya Badshah doli chadhaane, in sabki ghodi banaane” drew widespread condemnation for being obscene and suggestive. Tensions escalated when the accompanying video aired, prompting calls for action against the singer, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In response, Abhay Chaudhary filed a formal complaint at Panchkula’s Cyber Crime Police Station in Haryana. Authorities issued a lookout notice against Badshah, citing the song and video’s potentially corrupting influence on young viewers.

Badshah responded via Instagram, apologizing to fans and viewers, particularly from Haryana, his home state. He announced that ‘Tateeree’ has been removed from all platforms and expressed regret for the hurt caused, emphasizing his pride in his Haryanvi identity.

“I want to say that I am from Haryana… my entire identity rests on it. I am a proud Haryanvi,” Badshah stated.

Amid the uproar, rapper-singer Santy Sharma defended Badshah, posting on Instagram:

“Rap music is a genre where lyrics often reference competitors. The song audio may be made long before the video. The video team is separate, and even major artists like Badshah may not know its final form. The way he is being judged without understanding the full story is wrong.”

Sharma argued that misunderstanding of hip-hop culture in India contributes to the controversy, and that errors in lyrics can be corrected without vilifying the artist.

