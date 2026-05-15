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Paediatrician
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German prosecutors have charged a paediatrician with 130 counts of sexual abuse in a case that has shocked the country and raised serious concerns about child protection and oversight within the healthcare system.15 May 2026-10:35
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German prosecutors have charged a paediatrician in Brandenburg state with 130 counts of sexual abuse, including the rape of children, in a case that has shocked the country and raised concerns over safety procedures in clinics.15 May 2026-08:53
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