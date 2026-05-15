Why has a paediatrician in Germany been charged with 130 counts of sexual abuse?

Why has a paediatrician in Germany been charged with 130 counts of sexual abuse?

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German prosecutors have charged a paediatrician with 130 counts of sexual abuse in a case that has shocked the country and raised serious concerns about child protection and oversight within the healthcare system.

According to prosecutors, the accused doctor allegedly abused numerous child patients over several years while working at medical facilities in Germany. Authorities said the charges involve multiple victims and include allegations of repeated abuse committed during medical examinations and treatment sessions, News.az reports.

Investigators described the case as one of the most serious abuse scandals involving a medical professional in recent years.

The paediatrician, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed due to German privacy laws, is accused of exploiting his position of trust and authority while treating children and adolescents.

German prosecutors said the investigation uncovered evidence suggesting the abuse occurred over an extended period and involved a large number of incidents.

Authorities launched the investigation after complaints and suspicious information were reported to law enforcement. During the inquiry, investigators reportedly examined medical records, electronic devices, witness testimony, and communication data.

The charges were formally filed following what prosecutors described as extensive investigative work involving child protection specialists and forensic experts.

Officials said many of the alleged victims were minors receiving routine medical care or consultations when the abuse allegedly occurred.

The case has generated widespread public outrage in Germany because paediatricians are entrusted with caring for vulnerable children and often maintain long term relationships with families.

Child protection organizations and legal experts say the allegations highlight the need for stronger safeguarding procedures in healthcare settings.

The investigation has also prompted questions about whether warning signs were missed and whether institutional oversight mechanisms functioned effectively.

Authorities are continuing to review whether additional victims may come forward as the case receives wider public attention.

German prosecutors indicated the accused doctor denies wrongdoing, and under German law he remains presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

If convicted, the paediatrician could face a lengthy prison sentence.

The case is expected to proceed through Germany’s criminal court system in the coming months.

Experts say such cases can be especially traumatic for victims because abuse allegedly committed by trusted medical professionals may cause long lasting psychological harm and undermine trust in healthcare institutions.

German child welfare groups have urged authorities to provide counseling and long term support services for affected families and children.

The scandal comes amid broader discussions across Europe about safeguarding standards in schools, sports organizations, religious institutions, and healthcare environments where adults hold positions of authority over minors.

Legal analysts say the trial will likely receive major national attention because of both the scale of the allegations and the sensitive nature of the accusations involving children and medical care.

For now, prosecutors continue reviewing evidence while authorities encourage anyone with relevant information related to the case to contact investigators.

News.Az