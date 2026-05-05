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Paris Bennett
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Paris Bennett
American Idol 2026: Top 3 finalists revealed after 2006 reunion
The competition is heating up on American Idol 2026, with the Top 5 contestants officially revealed ahead of the season 24 finale.
05 May 2026-09:28
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