American Idol 2026: Top 3 finalists revealed after 2006 reunion

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The competition is heating up on American Idol 2026, with the Top 5 contestants officially revealed ahead of the season 24 finale.

The remaining singers will take the stage in the May 4 episode, performing songs from the 2000s as part of a special “Class of 2006” reunion theme. The episode comes just one week before the grand finale, raising the stakes as the competition narrows, News.Az reports, citing IMDB.

The show will also feature special appearances from Season 5 stars, including Kellie Pickler, Elliott Yamin, Paris Bennett, Bucky Covington, and winner Taylor Hicks.

Adding to the nostalgia, former judge Paula Abdul will return as a guest judge, while Randy Jackson will appear as a guest mentor, guiding contestants through the themed performances.

With only five contestants left and the finale approaching, the upcoming episode is expected to play a crucial role in determining who advances to the final stage of the competition.

News.Az