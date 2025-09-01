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Passed Away
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The internationally acclaimed Indian master photographer Raghu Rai has passed away at the age of 83, his family announced on Sunday.26 Apr 2026-17:17
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Rahuri’s BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile passed away early Friday morning after a brief illness. The 67-year-old leader reportedly suffered a severe heart attack at dawn, bringing an end to a long and eventful political journey.17 Oct 2025-09:25
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George Veikoso, the beloved Polynesian reggae artist known professionally as Fiji, has died at the age of 55. His family confirmed his passing on Tuesday, July 23, though the exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed.24 Jul 2025-10:09
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