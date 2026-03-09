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Snap cuts 16% of workforce as AI adoption drives cost reductions
16 Apr 2026-09:47
China, Vietnam pledge to fully utilize inter-Party channels
15 Apr 2026-20:38
France may ban TikTok, Snapchat for under-15s
31 Mar 2026-15:35
EU targets Snapchat for not preventing child grooming and illegal goods
26 Mar 2026-16:52
Fortnite servers down for v40.00 update maintenance
19 Mar 2026-11:34
Amazon cuts USPS shipments in major shift
18 Mar 2026-09:05
Microsoft to eliminate shader wait times in PC games
14 Mar 2026-11:45
Aftermath of Iranian attack on Bahrain’s Bapco oil refinery -
PHOTOS
09 Mar 2026-12:54
Bahrain’s Bapco Energies declares force majeure
09 Mar 2026-10:35
Iranian strike hits Bahrain’s largest BAPCO oil refinery -
VIDEO
09 Mar 2026-09:45
Latest News
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Amazon unveils slimmer Fire TV Stick HD with Alexa integration
Covid vaccine 'an extraordinary feat' but trust must be rebuilt, inquiry finds
Europe moves to ban WhatsApp for officials
Stellantis and Microsoft forge five-year alliance to accelerate ai-driven automotive future
Qalibaf: Iran working for Lebanon ceasefire
NATO says US weapons still heading to Ukraine
Türkiye and Greece clash over Unesco bid for tripe soup heritage
Alibaba shares edge higher in mixed market session
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