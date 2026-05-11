Iran says proposal was ‘reasonable’ as US presses ‘unacceptable demands’

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has said Tehran’s proposal for ending the recent regional war was “reasonable and generous”, while accusing the United States of insisting on demands shaped by Israel.

“We did not demand any concessions. The only thing we have demanded is Iran’s legitimate rights,” Baghaei said during his weekly press briefing on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language broadcaster Press TV.

Baghaei questioned whether Iran’s demands could be considered unreasonable, including calls for an end to the war in the region, a halt to what he described as maritime piracy against Iranian ships, and the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad for years.

“Is our proposal for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz unreasonable? Is establishing peace and security across the entire region irresponsible?” he said.

“Everything we proposed in the plan was reasonable and generous, and it is for the good of the region and the world.”

The spokesman said the US side, influenced by what he called “a mindset shaped by Israel”, continued to insist on “unreasonable demands”. He added that all of Iran’s proposals were meant to be discussed, but claimed Washington had so far refused to engage seriously.

According to Press TV, US President Donald Trump reacted angrily to Tehran’s formal response to the American proposal, describing it as “completely unacceptable”. Trump also told Axios he had discussed Iran’s response with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Iran submitted its response to the US proposal on Sunday. Tehran has repeatedly said that negotiations at this stage would focus solely on ending the conflict in the region, according to Press TV.

Addressing US accusations against Iran, Baghaei said Tehran had proven itself to be a “responsible power” in the region while opposing what he described as American bullying.

“It is enough to look at Iran’s record. Were we the ones who deployed troops? Are we the ones bullying countries in the Western Hemisphere? Were we the ones who committed assassinations twice during negotiations?” he said.

He also argued that the US military presence in the region had contributed to a continuing cycle of violence.

Commenting on Trump’s reported trip to China, Baghaei described it as a bilateral matter but stressed that Tehran remained in close contact with Beijing.

“We are in contact with China as a strategic partner. Our foreign minister travelled to China, and the Chinese are aware of our positions,” he said.

According to Baghaei, China understands that what he called “US-Israeli aggression” against Iran is part of a broader process aimed at expanding American unilateralism.

“Security in the Persian Gulf and West Asia is as important to China as it is to us,” he said.

Baghaei also criticised reports that some European countries could send naval vessels to the region, warning them against becoming involved in the crisis.

“We have conveyed very clearly that Europe should not allow the temptations of the US and the Israeli regime to unintentionally drag them into a crisis from which they will gain nothing,” he said.

He added that countries committed to international peace and security should instead pressure those responsible for disrupting navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Bahrain’s reported revocation of citizenship from individuals accused of sympathising with Iran, Baghaei described the measures as a “flagrant violation of human rights”.

“The revocation of citizenship is a medieval punishment that has been obsolete for years and is contrary to fundamental principles of human rights,” he said.

“We have clearly stated our positions in line with respecting human dignity, and Bahrain’s actions are against human rights.”

News.Az