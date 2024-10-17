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Pernod Ricard
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India's antitrust watchdog on Friday ordered an investigation into French liquor group Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA), opens new tab over alleged exclusive deals with retailers to promote its brands at the expense of rivals, a regulatory order showed.08 May 2026-22:31
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French spirits maker Pernod Ricard (EPA:PERP) said it still expected to return to sales growth in the 2024/25 fiscal year, despite reporting a bigger-than-expected fall in first quarter sales, caused partly by weakness in China, News.Az reports citing Investing.17 Oct 2024-13:09
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