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Piracy
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Iran has condemned the United States for what it described as the outright legalisation of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas, following the reported interception of Iranian oil tankers by US forces under the pretext of so-called “seizure warrants”.28 Apr 2026-10:17
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Japan is turning to artificial intelligence to combat the massive rise in manga and anime piracy, a problem that costs publishers an estimated US$55 billion a year, according to the anti-piracy group Authorised Books of Japan.08 Dec 2025-09:30
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According to the Oceans Beyond Piracy monitoring group, Somali piracy in the region cost the global economy €6 billion in 2011, with €138 million paid in ransoms.12 Nov 2025-22:20
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