Iran accuses US of “legalised piracy” after reported tanker seizures

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Iran has condemned the United States for what it described as the outright legalisation of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas, following the reported interception of Iranian oil tankers by US forces under the pretext of so-called “seizure warrants”.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei issued the statement on Monday in response to announcements by US authorities claiming the interdiction of vessels including the M/T Majestic (formerly M/T Phoenix) and the M/T Tifani in the Indian Ocean, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

According to Press TV, the vessels were reportedly carrying around 1.9 million barrels of Iranian oil each and were seized under federal warrants issued by US courts as part of Washington’s unilateral sanctions regime.

“This is the outright legalisation of piracy and armed robbery on the high seas,” Baghaei said.

“Welcome to the return of the pirates — only now, they operate with government-issued warrants, sail under official flags, and call their plunder ‘law enforcement’,” he added.

He further stated that the United States “must be held fully accountable” for what he called “brazenly lawless behaviour”, arguing that it undermines international law, global trade, and maritime security.

Press TV said Baghaei’s remarks reflect Tehran’s longstanding position that US extraterritorial sanctions and naval operations amount to an assault on national sovereignty and the freedom of navigation, as set out in international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The broadcaster added that Iran views such actions as part of a broader pattern of economic pressure aimed at restricting its oil exports. It said Washington’s targeting of vessels in international waters effectively amounts to a “de facto blockade” on energy trade, with wider implications for global prices and maritime stability.

Iran has repeatedly warned that what it calls “provocative measures” risk escalating tensions in key maritime chokepoints and violate fundamental principles of international law.

According to the report, Tehran also accuses Washington of using sanctions enforcement as a geopolitical tool, arguing that recent actions amount to state-backed seizure of Iranian resources under legal cover.

News.Az