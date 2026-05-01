Pledge Of Allegiance

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Latest News
Azerbaijan’s win over France secures European Championship group leadership
Hegseth softens stance on China during Asian forum
Nvidia-powered Windows PC set to debut next week
IRGC says US naval blockade of Iranian ports continues
Zelenskyy warns Russia plans ‘massive new strike’
Delegates highlight China’s absence at Asian defence talks
Rare U.S.-Cuba military talks held near Guantanamo Bay
Munich Airport stops flights briefly due to drone scare
Liverpool sack head coach Arne Slot
Ukraine drones hit southern Russia port and oil depot
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