EU Foreign Affairs Council to discuss trade, economic security and global tensions in Brussels

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EU trade ministers are set to meet in Brussels on May 22 for the Foreign Affairs Council (Trade), where they will exchange views on key issues including economic security and the impact of global geopolitical tensions on international trade.

The meeting brings together trade ministers from EU member states under the Council of the European Union framework, which regularly coordinates the bloc’s external trade policy and international economic relations, News.Az reports, citing Consilium.Europa.

According to the Council’s media advisory, ministers will focus in particular on the effects of the ongoing Middle East conflict on global trade flows and supply chains, as well as broader risks to economic security.

They are also expected to follow up on discussions from the World Trade Organization’s 14th Ministerial Conference, which ended without agreement on key reforms, including the extension of the e-commerce customs duties moratorium.

The Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) is part of the EU’s broader decision-making structure, bringing together national ministers responsible for trade to coordinate common positions on commercial policy and international economic issues.

News.Az