Kyle Busch, two-time Nascar champion, dies at 41

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Two-time Nascar Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has died at 41 after being hospitalized with a severe illness, Nascar said in a Thursday statement, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

“We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport’s greatest and fiercest drivers. He was 41 years old,” the racing organization wrote on social media. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire motorsports community.”

No cause of death was given.

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Busch’s family had announced his hospitalization earlier on Thursday, saying he wouldn’t compete as planned at this weekend’s Nascar race in Charlotte, North Carolina.

During a Nascar Cup Series race on 10 May at Watkins Glen, Busch radioed in to his crew requesting medical aid from Dr Bill Heisel and a “shot” after the race. According to the TV broadcast, Busch had been struggling with a sinus cold that was exacerbated by the intense G-forces and elevation changes at the upstate New York road course. Busch continued to race and finished eighth.

Busch ranked 24th in the Cup Series standings, with two top-10 finishes in 12 races this season. The Las Vegas native won championships in 2015 and 2019. Busch was in his fourth season at Richard Childress Racing after winning titles with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch won 232 races across Nascar’s three national series, more than any driver in history. He won the trucks race at Dover on Friday, six days before his death.

News.Az