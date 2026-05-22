Germany's economy grows slightly as exports recover

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s economy grew by 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous quarter, the statistics office confirmed on Friday, reiterating its preliminary estimate, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Exports rose significantly at the start of the year, providing a key boost to economic performance, according to Ruth Brand, president of the statistics office.

Total exports of goods and services increased by 3.3 percent after a decline in the fourth quarter of 2025, while imports rose only slightly by 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Government spending grew by 1.1 percent during the period, while household consumption remained flat, showing no growth.

Investment, however, declined by 1.5 percent in the first quarter, indicating continued weakness in capital formation despite overall economic expansion.

News.Az