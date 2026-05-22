Georgian regulator fines pro-opposition TV channel over imbalanced reporting

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Georgia’s National Communications Commission has fined the opposition-oriented television channel Formula 2,500 lari (about $935) for violating the country’s broadcasting law, accusing the broadcaster of failing to maintain balance in news coverage and using evaluative language on air.

According to the commission, the sanction was prompted by phrases used by journalists in news programmes, including “Ivanishvili government”, “Georgian Dream interior minister”, and “pro-government Rustavi 2”, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

The regulator said such wording amounted to presenting news “on the basis of the broadcaster’s personal opinion”, which it argued violated broadcasting legislation.

The commission also cited a report aired on 22 April concerning children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. According to the regulator, the segment breached the principle of balance because it presented only the views of parents and did not include a comment from the Health Ministry.

This is not the first time Formula has been found in violation by the regulator. On 8 April, the channel received a warning over similar language without being fined. Georgian legislation provides for stricter penalties for repeated violations.

At the initiative of the ruling Georgian Dream party, new standards on “objectivity” and journalistic ethics were introduced into law in 2025, alongside a ban on foreign funding for media outlets. The Communications Commission was also granted authority to consider a number of ethical disputes previously handled through media self-regulation mechanisms.

Both in Georgia and abroad, the changes have widely been viewed as targeting critical media outlets. Rights groups argue that the measures serve as tools for censorship, editorial control and pressure on journalists.

The authorities, however, say the reforms are aimed at limiting foreign influence, increasing transparency and preventing radicalisation.

News.Az