US arrests sister of Cuba's GAESA chief

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US authorities have arrested the sister of the head of Cuba’s Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A. (GAESA) consortium, which was previously blacklisted by Washington, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced, News.Az reports.

According to Rubio’s X post, “Adys Lastres Morera is the sister of the Executive President of GAESA.”

He alleged that she had been “managing real estate assets and living in Florida, while also aiding” the Cuban government, until the US administration revoked her permanent resident status.

“I am pleased to announce that today, she was arrested and is now in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” Rubio said, adding that Lastres Morera was considered a threat to US national security.

Adys Lastres Morera is the sister of the Executive President of GAESA, the Cuban military-controlled financial conglomerate that steals millions in aid for the Cuban people at the behest of the regime.



Morera was managing real estate assets and living in Florida, while also… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 21, 2026

On May 7, Washington imposed sanctions on Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A. (GAESA), which, according to US authorities, controls around 40 percent of Cuba’s economy. Sanctions were also imposed on GAESA’s head, Ania Guillermina Lastres Morera, as well as on the nickel joint venture MOA Nickel S.A. (MNSA), involving Canada’s Sherritt International and Cuba’s La Compania General de Niquel.

These measures were introduced under a decree tightening unilateral sanctions against Cuba, signed by US President Donald Trump on May 1. The decree aims to extend the extraterritorial scope of US sanctions, stating that restrictions may also affect third countries.

News.Az