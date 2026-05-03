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Poison
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Nearly three weeks after a family of four was found dead in their home in Mumbai, police say the investigation is still unresolved, with no clear conclusion on how or why the tragedy occurred.14 May 2026-10:16
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Austrian police detained a 39-year-old man in connection with an attempted blackmail case in which rat poison was placed in jars of baby food produced by the German brand HiPP, a spokeswoman for the Public Prosecutor's Office in Eisenstadt told Germany's DPA news agency on Saturday.03 May 2026-10:56
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