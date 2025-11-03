Azerbaijan "red line" in Türkiye’s relations with Armenia – Turkish politician

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mustafa Destici, chairman of Türkiye’s Great Unity Party, has described Azerbaijan as a “red line” in Türkiye’s relations with Armenia, saying: “Only after Armenia fully meets its obligations to Azerbaijan can we talk about Türkiye–Armenia relations.”

He made the remarks at a news conference during his visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Destici underlined the importance of the planned Zangezur corridor, which will connect mainland Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan. He noted that the absence of a direct land link between the two parts of Azerbaijan means a severed connection within the Turkic world. “In this sense, the corridor is extremely important and also offers promising prospects for Armenia,” he added.

He said the corridor is strategically significant not only for Türkiye and Azerbaijan but also for countries such as the United States, China, and Iran.

Destici noted that Azerbaijan has made significant strides in defence, the economy and international relations, adding that he takes pride in the development of Türkiye–Azerbaijan ties.

Recalling Türkiye’s support for Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War in 2020, he described it as “a brotherly duty”. “We will continue to strengthen Turkic unity from now on,” he added.

The Turkish politician also stressed the need for a free trade agreement between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, highlighting the importance of further increasing bilateral trade volume.

Destici said the Great Unity Party fully supports the Shusha Declaration signed between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

“We have always regarded Azerbaijan’s sorrow as our sorrow, and its joy as our joy, and this will always remain so,” he noted.

He also spoke about his visit to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, noting that he had the chance to see the large-scale reconstruction work under way there.

