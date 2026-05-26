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China power battery market: CATL widens lead
26 May 2026-11:18
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Spain blocks Polymarket, Kalshi over licence issues
Japan government approves $3.2B yen use from reserve fund for energy bill subsidy
Seven dead in France as record May heatwave bakes Europe
Azerbaijan and Georgia restore daily Baku-Tbilisi train service
Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei warns US will no longer have ‘safe haven’ in the Gulf
OpenAI's Sam Altman admits he was wrong about AI job losses
IRGC claims it shot down US MQ-9 drone and forced F-35 to retreat
European stocks mixed as U.S.-Iran tensions lift oil prices
Pakistan backs China’s AI initiative as both sides seek stronger technology cooperation
China and Pakistan accelerate CPEC 2.0 with focus on infrastructure and connectivity
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