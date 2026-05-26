China power battery market: CATL widens lead

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According to the most recent data released by Kerui for April 2026, China’s power battery industry continued to show a stable and highly concentrated competitive structure, News.Az reports, citing CNC.

CATL maintained its leading position in the market, securing a 47.0% share, while FinDreams and CALB ranked second and third, respectively.

According to the most recent data released by Kerui for April 2026, the power battery sector in China maintained a stable and highly concentrated competitive landscape.

CATL continues to dominate the market by achieving a 47.0% market share, while FinDreams and CALB followed in second and third place, respectively.

CATL recorded a battery installation volume of 28,694 MWh in April, marking a year-on-year increase of 30.2%. The industry leader’s core customer base remains diversified, covering major automakers including Geely, Changan, Xiaomi, Li Auto, and Nio. Specifically, Geely accounted for 9.5% of CATL’s total installations, followed by Changan with 8.9%, Xiaomi with 8.5%, Li Auto with 8.3%, and Nio with 6.6%.

BYD’s FinDreams ranked second with an installation volume of 11,133 MWh, capturing an 18.3% market share despite recording a slight year-on-year decline of 3.2%. The company continues to rely heavily on its internal ecosystem, with 58.0% of its supply directed to BYD itself. At the same time, FinDreams also supplied other automakers, including Xiaomi with a 7.5% share, Fang Cheng Bao with 7.0%, Xpeng with 5.3%, and Denza with 5.1%.

CALB, Gotion High-tech, and EVE Energy completed the top five rankings, with installation volumes of 5,198 MWh, 3,705 MWh, and 2,550 MWh, respectively. These companies showed strong growth momentum, with year-on-year increases of 50.1%, 25.2%, and 27.2%.

The sixth to tenth positions were occupied by Repr Battero, Zenergy, Svolt, Sunwoda, and Geely’s Energee, with each holding market shares ranging between 1.5% and 3.1%. Energee demonstrated extremely high customer concentration, with 91.1% of its installations supplied to Geely.

Xiaomi stands as FinDreams’ largest customer outside of BYD, while Leapmotor serves as the top client for three battery manufacturers: Gotion, Zenergy, and Svolt. Although Leapmotor uses CATL batteries in its high-end D19 model and the upcoming D99, it is not yet considered a major customer for CATL at this stage.

BYD remains FinDreams’ largest customer, and Geely is Energee’s biggest client, which is expected given their corporate structures. However, Great Wall Motor is not actually the largest customer of its own battery subsidiary, Svolt.

News.Az