Ghana pays $909M interest under debt programme

Ghana has paid about 10 billion cedis (around $909–910 million) in interest under its Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), the finance ministry said.

The payment marks the sixth coupon settlement since the debt restructuring programme began and is aimed at strengthening investor confidence and supporting the country’s credit outlook as it recovers from a severe economic crisis, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials said the latest settlement was the second full cash coupon payment without a payment-in-kind component, reflecting improved fiscal capacity and stronger solvency.

Ghana launched the DDEP in late 2022 as part of broader efforts to restore debt sustainability after fiscal pressures triggered a major debt restructuring that affected banks, pension funds and asset managers.

The government said it plans to meet future DDEP obligations, improve liquidity buffers and stabilise inflation and interest rates. Ghana also plans to return to the domestic bond market later this year.

