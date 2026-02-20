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Private Equity
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Private equity firm CVC Capital (CVC.AS), opens new tab is weighing a 9 billion euros ($10.54 billion) deal for the Italian Payments group Nexi (NEXII.MI), opens new tab, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.28 Apr 2026-20:31
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Private equity firm KKR is exploring a sale of its information services provider BMC Helix, which could fetch as much as $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.20 Feb 2026-21:55
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