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Pussy Riot
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The intersection of politics, protest, art and international diplomacy once again became a global talking point after members of the activist art collective Pussy Riot staged a dramatic action linked to the Russian pavilion at the Venice Biennale. The incident quickly spread across international headlines, reigniting debates about artistic freedom, anti war activism, censorship, Russian cultural representation abroad and the growing politicization of global art institutions.07 May 2026-09:14
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Under a cloud of pink, blue and yellow smoke, the balaclava-wearing group could be heard shouting "blood is Russia's art" and "disobey" as police blocked them from the building.07 May 2026-08:01
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