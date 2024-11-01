- News
- Qaani
Tag:
Qaani
-
The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force has pledged continued support for Hezbollah, saying the wider “resistance front” stands with the group as it defends Lebanon’s sovereignty amid what he described as ongoing Israeli aggression.27 Apr 2026-11:50
-
-
Chief-Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Qaani has been seen attending the funeral ceremony of Major General Abbas Nilforoushan in the Iranian capital Tehran, News.Az reports citing IRNA.15 Oct 2024-11:13
-