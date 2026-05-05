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Saha 2026 Exhibition
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A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense Agil Gurbanov has paid a working visit to Türkiye to participate in the SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition.08 May 2026-20:21
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Türkiye and Kenya have signed a defense cooperation agreement during the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, marking a step forward in military and strategic ties between the two countries.06 May 2026-14:19
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Turkish firm Roketsan showcased the Tayfun Block-4 ballistic missile together with its launcher.05 May 2026-21:38
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Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence Industry Vugar Mustafayev is leading an Azerbaijani delegation at the SAHA 2026 International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition, which has opened in Istanbul, Türkiye.05 May 2026-14:08
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The SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition has officially opened at the Istanbul Expo Center, bringing together major global and Turkish defence industry players in Istanbul.05 May 2026-11:47
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