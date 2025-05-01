News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
12.1°C
53.8°F
Feels like:
8.8°C
8.8°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Samsung Sdi
Tag:
Samsung Sdi
Mercedes-Benz taps Samsung SDI for next-gen EV batteries
20 Apr 2026-11:21
Samsung SDI CEO says EV demand to remain sluggish until H1 of 2026
05 Mar 2025-05:25
Latest News
Why Switzerland is rethinking its reliance on Microsoft and proprietary systems
UAE breaks up terror cell with ties to Iran's Wilayat al-Faqih
Commerzbank turns down UniCredit takeover offer
Araghchi and Lavrov discuss regional concerns
EU to expand sanctions on those responsible for blocking Hormuz
Netherlands unveils $1.1B energy cost relief
OpenAI's ChatGPT Down
Iran threatens retaliation after U.S. seizes ship
Hormuz shipping paralyzed after shots and seizure
Musk asked to appear before French prosecutors
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31