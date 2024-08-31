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A massive block of glacier is blocking the route to Mount Everest just as peak climbing season is getting underway, raising fears of dangerous queues on the world's highest peak.24 Apr 2026-10:50
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The year 2024 on Mount Everest will be remembered for its records, political issues, tragic incidents, and unexpected scandals. Despite all the challenges, hundreds of climbers managed to reach the summit, fulfilling their dreams of conquering the world's highest peak, News.az reports.31 Aug 2024-22:24
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