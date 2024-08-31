Tragic season on Everest: Climbers lost in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The year 2024 on Mount Everest will be remembered for its records, political issues, tragic incidents, and unexpected scandals. Despite all the challenges, hundreds of climbers managed to reach the summit, fulfilling their dreams of conquering the world's highest peak, News.az reports.

In 2024, Nepal issued 421 climbing permits for foreign climbers on Everest, fewer than the 479 permits issued last year. The cost of a permit for foreigners was $11,000, while Nepali citizens paid 75,000 Nepalese rupees (about $560).There were fewer successful ascents to the summit this year, with 670 climbers reaching the top compared to the record 877 in 2019. Preliminary estimates suggest that around 600 people summited from the Nepal side, with 40% being clients and 60% Sherpas. On the Tibetan side, approximately 70 people reached the summit. The Nepalese government promises to release the final official numbers in the coming months.Since Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay first ascended Everest in 1953, around 9,000 climbers have summited from the Nepal side. Most of these ascents have occurred in recent years, as climbing Everest has become increasingly popular.The spring climbing season this year began with several challenges on both the Nepalese and Chinese sides of the mountain. China delayed the opening of the border between Nepal and Tibet until May 7, citing vague reasons related to national holidays. This reduced the season's duration for climbers, lowering their chances of a successful ascent. Many teams were forced to return to Nepal.In Nepal, the season also started late due to difficulties in managing the route through the Khumbu Icefall. A snowless winter and unusually high temperatures led to unstable glacial structures, complicating the work of the "icefall doctors." As a result, teams spent extra time acclimatizing on lower peaks like Mera Peak and Lobuche.On May 10, a team of rope fixers reached the summit from the south side, opening the route for commercial expeditions. On May 11, the first commercial expedition successfully summited. On the northern side of Everest, the Tibetan team fixed the route by May 7, earlier than foreign teams could reach Tibet due to the closed border.This season saw the collapse of the famous Hillary Step, caused by the route being overloaded with climbers. A long line of about 50 people proved too heavy for the fragile ice structure, causing several climbers to fall. Fortunately, most survived because they were clipped to the ropes.Unfortunately, 40-year-old British climber Daniel Paul Patterson and his assistant Pas Tenji Sherpa fell and were never found. The search for their bodies was halted due to the need for coordination with the Chinese side.Despite all the challenges, several records were set this year. Nepali guide Kami Rita Sherpa summited Everest twice this season, bringing his total number of successful ascents to 30. British climber Kenton Cool also reached the summit for the 18th time, becoming the record holder among non-Sherpa climbers.Slovak climber Lenka Poláčková became the tenth woman in the world to summit Everest without supplemental oxygen, while Nepali climber Phunjo Jhangmu Lama set a new record for the fastest ascent among women, reaching the summit in just 14 hours and 31 minutes.Unfortunately, the season was not without tragedy. In 2024, eight people died on Everest, including three who went missing and are presumed dead. The first victims of the season were two Mongolian climbers, Usukhjargal Tsedeenamba and Prevsuren Lkhagvajav, who died on the Southeast Ridge. Their bodies were found several days later.British climber Daniel Paul Patterson and his guide Pas Tenji Sherpa fell during their descent at about 8,800 meters due to the collapse of an ice cornice. Additionally, this season saw the deaths of Kenyan climber Cheruiyot Kirui and his guide, as well as several other climbers from various countries.The year 2024 on Everest was one of contrasts: despite many achievements and records set, this season will also be remembered for tragic events and unexpected challenges. Climbing Everest remains a challenging and dangerous endeavor, requiring not only physical but also mental preparation, as well as a deep respect for the power and unpredictability of this great mountain.

News.Az