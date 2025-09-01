News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Siemens Healthineers
Tag:
Siemens Healthineers
Siemens expects faster sales growth as it sharpens tech focus
13 Nov 2025-11:59
Siemens to announce $41 billion Healthineers stake reduction plan
11 Nov 2025-11:49
Siemens Healthineers misses quarterly sales target as U.S. tariffs bite
05 Nov 2025-09:59
Latest News
President Aliyev inaugurates new wind farm, outlines Azerbaijan’s renewable energy ambitions
Sony unveils Hyperpop PS5 covers, DualSense controllers
EU to rule on Google’s $32B Wiz acquisition by Feb. 10
Strong 5.5 earthquake strikes near Ecuador, Peru border
Japan Airlines revises schedule after plane damaged at JFK
Georgia to confront BBC over disputed chemical agent claims
3.0-magnitude earthquake hits near Ridgecrest, California
French farmers block Paris roads over Mercosur deal
Watch:
Mayon Volcano shows rising activity with new lava dome
Drone attack hits oil tanker off Kastamonu coast
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31