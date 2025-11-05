Yandex metrika counter

Siemens Healthineers misses quarterly sales target as U.S. tariffs bite

Siemens Healthineers misses quarterly sales target as U.S. tariffs bite
Siemens Healthineers posted fourth-quarter revenue slightly below expectations on Wednesday, pressured by higher U.S. import tariffs.

The German medical technology group reported €6.32 billion in quarterly revenue — just shy of analysts’ forecast of €6.45 billion (Vara Research poll), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite the miss, the company delivered 5.9% full-year comparable revenue growth, hitting the upper end of its guidance range (5.5%–6%), though slightly below the 6.3% analysts had anticipated.

Looking ahead, Siemens Healthineers forecasts 5%–6% growth for the coming fiscal year as global demand for diagnostic and imaging equipment remains steady.

 


