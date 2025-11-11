Siemens to announce $41 billion Healthineers stake reduction plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

German engineering giant Siemens is set to unveil plans on Thursday to reduce its €35 billion ($41 billion) stake in Siemens Healthineers, a move that could free up cash for acquisitions in software and industrial automation.

Siemens initially retained an 85% holding when Healthineers went public in 2018 and has gradually trimmed it, most recently selling 2% for €1.45 billion. Major shareholders, including Deka Investment, are pushing for a reduction to around 51%, with potential further cuts in the future, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

CEO Roland Busch, in office since 2021, sees this as an opportunity to focus Siemens on artificial intelligence, industrial software, and automation, while strengthening the company’s financial position for large-scale acquisitions. Analysts say exiting Healthineers could take years due to its size and the need to avoid destabilizing the stock.

Three main options are under consideration:

Distribute Healthineers shares directly to Siemens shareholders as a dividend in kind.

Transfer shares to a separate holding company and spin it off.

Gradually sell the stake on the market.

While each method has advantages and drawbacks—such as tax implications or potential stock price impact—the decision will shape Siemens’ strategy for the coming decade. Healthineers’ shares have dropped 15% in 2025 amid uncertainty, while Siemens shares have risen 31%, outperforming the European industrial sector.

News.Az