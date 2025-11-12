News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Somali Piracy
Tag:
Somali Piracy
EU and Indian navies seize ship hijacked by Somali pirates
12 Nov 2025-22:20
Latest News
Germany's Deutsche Bank raided over money laundering suspicions
Russia, Ukraine, and US gear up for second round of peace talks
Hamas set to hand over Gaza rule to Palestinian committee
Italy explores Turkish autonomous boats
Tragedy in White City: Husband attacks wife, then jumps to death -
PHOTOS
Trump launches $1,000 investment accounts for every U.S. newborn
Rubio addresses US Senate about abduction of Maduro
Iran’s VPN spending highlights demand for unrestricted internet access in the region
Egypt advocates for diplomacy during calls with Iran FM, US envoy
Iran escalates to phase 3 in conflict with US, Israel after unrest - MFA
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31