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Superpower
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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described Russia as a superpower and called for it to be treated with respect during remarks made on May 20 amid an election campaign.20 May 2026-16:50
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Central Asia is increasingly emerging as one of the most strategically important energy regions in the world as global powers compete for access to oil, natural gas, uranium, renewable resources, and critical minerals spread across the vast Eurasian heartland.15 May 2026-13:12
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Security around Beijing's historic Tiananmen Square has been heightened for days, with rumours on social media swirling of a special parade or some big, choreographed event.12 May 2026-03:57
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