Pashinyan calls Russia a superpower and urges respect in diplomatic relations
Photo: Anadolu Ajansı
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described Russia as a superpower and called for it to be treated with respect during remarks made on May 20 amid an election campaign.
Pashinyan said Russia should be regarded and treated “as a superpower,” adding that this approach should apply not only to Russia as a state but also to its leadership, including the country’s president and government head. His comments were reported by the Armenpress agency during his campaign statements, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.
By Leyla Şirinova