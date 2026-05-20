Pashinyan calls Russia a superpower and urges respect in diplomatic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described Russia as a superpower and called for it to be treated with respect during remarks made on May 20 amid an election campaign.

Pashinyan said Russia should be regarded and treated “as a superpower,” adding that this approach should apply not only to Russia as a state but also to its leadership, including the country’s president and government head. His comments were reported by the Armenpress agency during his campaign statements, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

News.Az