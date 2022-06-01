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Supply Concern
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Oil prices fell over a two-day period, heading for a weekly decline as market participants await the upcoming OPEC+ meeting, where the group may approve another increase in supply.05 Sep 2025-12:53
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Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday, building on gains from the previous session, as markets responded to a combination of geopolitical and economic signals.23 Apr 2025-12:53
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Oil prices increased for a third consecutive day as traders evaluated supply risks in the Middle East, following expectations of a retaliatory strike by Israel against Iran after Tehran's missile barrage earlier this week.03 Oct 2024-10:51
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The International Energy Agency (IEA) has reported a significant slowdown in global oil demand growth, driven largely by a cooling Chinese economy. This has resulted in oil prices falling to their lowest level in three years.12 Sep 2024-13:16
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