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Supply Disruption
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Japan’s industrial production edged down 0.5 percent in March from the previous month, weighed by the impact of the Middle East conflict, which disrupted chemical output due to restricted imports of key raw materials, government data showed on Thursday.30 Apr 2026-10:16
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Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could have far-reaching consequences beyond energy markets, with Goldman Sachs warning of significant risks to global agricultural prices.28 Mar 2026-22:36
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Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. will reduce output by an additional 1,400 vehicles at its Kyushu plant next week due to ongoing chip supply issues linked to Chinese-owned Nexperia, a source familiar with the matter said. The move follows a 900-vehicle cut last week.18 Nov 2025-16:46
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A strike by workers at nuclear and hydro facilities operated by state-owned energy company EDF disrupted approximately 2.5 gigawatts (GW) of French power production on Tuesday, according to company data.10 Dec 2024-17:54
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