French power supply hit by 2.5 GW disruption following strike

A strike by workers at nuclear and hydro facilities operated by state-owned energy company EDF disrupted approximately 2.5 gigawatts (GW) of French power production on Tuesday, according to company data.

Almost 1 gigawatt of hydropower production was taken offline along with 1.5 GW from two reactors at the Paluel nuclear plant in northern France, EDF data showed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. EDF was not immediately available for comment.This equates to nearly 4% of French power production at 1045 GMT, data from grid operator RTE showed. France is expected to remain a net exporter throughout the day, RTE data showed.Regional spot power prices for Wednesday reached multi-month highs earlier as wind power supply in neighboring Germany is expected to drop to less than a third of Tuesday's levels, while colder temperatures are also expected to drive up demand.

