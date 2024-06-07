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Suvs
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Chinese automaker Zeekr will launch its new 8X and 9X plug-in hybrid SUVs in Australia in about nine months, though the company is unlikely to release both luxury models at the same time.08 May 2026-10:58
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Rivian (RIVN.O), opens new tab is working on undisclosed variants of its R2 electric vehicles, the company's CEO said, days after starting volume production of the smaller and more affordable SUVs.06 May 2026-06:43
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Chinese automaker Chery has unveiled the sixth generation of its hybrid technology, promising future Super Hybrid family SUVs capable of travelling up to 2000 kilometres on a combined tank of fuel and battery charge.16 Feb 2026-15:59
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Hyundai and Kia have entered 2026 with strong momentum in the United States, driven by a powerful combination of two long running trends that are now reinforcing each other.04 Feb 2026-22:21
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The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has closed its investigation into about 568,580 Hyundai Palisade SUVs over potential seat belt issues.16 Dec 2025-14:10
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Japanese automaker Toyota plans to launch 15 new and refreshed models in India by 2030 while deepening its rural network, as record profits make India a key growth market.30 Oct 2025-13:45
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Toyota Motor will begin producing two battery-powered SUVs at its U.S. Kentucky plant, while phasing out production of a Lexus luxury sedan at the site, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.10 Sep 2025-15:40
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Kia is warning owners of almost 463,000 of its popular Telluride SUVs in the United States to keep them parked outside and away from buildings because the front seats could start burning.07 Jun 2024-22:32
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