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Synelnykove
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Russia launched a large-scale overnight drone and missile assault on multiple regions of Ukraine on May 13, causing fatalities, injuries, infrastructure damage, and widespread power outages, according to Ukrainian regional authorities.13 May 2026-11:11
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Russian forces launched more than 20 strikes on Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region over the past day, injuring civilians and damaging civilian infrastructure, regional authorities said.20 Feb 2026-11:40
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Two people were killed and two others injured after Russian drones struck parts of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region during overnight attacks, regional authorities said.04 Feb 2026-15:47
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Russian forces struck Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring several others, authorities said. The attacks targeted the Vasylkivka community in Synelnykove district and Nikopol district using drones, artillery, and rocket systems.05 Dec 2025-11:20
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