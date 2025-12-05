Russian strikes kill child in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces struck Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring several others, authorities said. The attacks targeted the Vasylkivka community in Synelnykove district and Nikopol district using drones, artillery, and rocket systems.

Homes and buildings were damaged, and a 70-year-old resident was also injured, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The strikes are part of ongoing Russian attacks across Ukraine, including recent assaults on Odesa, Sloviansk, and Kryvyi Rih. Ukrainian defenses intercepted most of the drones, but casualties and destruction continue to mount.

