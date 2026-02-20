Russia launches massive strikes on Dnipropetrovsk

The heaviest shelling hit the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovsk. A 42-year-old man was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition. Officials said the strikes damaged businesses, a gymnasium, banks, a post office, a café, a store and about a dozen vehicles.

In the Bohdanivka community of Pavlohrad district, a 48-year-old woman was wounded, with doctors also assessing her condition as moderate. Residential buildings and vehicles caught fire following the attack.

Meanwhile, in the Synelnykove district, strikes on the Dubovyky and Vasylkivka communities left an 87-year-old woman injured. Fires broke out and homes were reported destroyed.

Regional officials said emergency services are working to deal with the aftermath and assist affected residents, stressing that civilian safety remains the top priority.

The latest barrage follows a series of recent attacks on the region. Earlier this month, a large-scale strike on Dnipro wounded a newborn baby and damaged a kindergarten and homes. Russian FPV drones have also targeted energy workers in the area.

On February 1, Russian forces struck a bus carrying DTEK mine workers in the Dnipropetrovsk region, an incident the company described as its worst tragedy since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.