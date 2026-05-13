Widespread damage after Russian overnight attacks in Ukraine

Photo: On the night of May 13, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine (t.me/odeskaODA)

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Russia launched a large-scale overnight drone and missile assault on multiple regions of Ukraine on May 13, causing fatalities, injuries, infrastructure damage, and widespread power outages, according to Ukrainian regional authorities.

In the Kharkiv region, drone debris and strikes damaged infrastructure in two districts, triggering fires. No immediate casualties were reported there, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

In the Poltava area, a drone strike hit an electrical substation, leaving more than 7,000 residents without power and damaging nearby buildings.

The Odesa region also came under attack, where industrial facilities and warehouses were struck. Emergency crews later extinguished fires, with no reported casualties.

The most severe damage was reported in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where local officials said at least eight people were killed and 11 others injured in a series of strikes across multiple districts. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and vehicles were heavily damaged.

Additional attacks in the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts also resulted in casualties and widespread destruction, with homes, businesses, and gas pipelines among the affected infrastructure.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly warned that Russia is preparing further strikes and that there has been no pause in hostilities despite previous ceasefire expectations.

Ukrainian officials said emergency services were deployed across all affected regions as efforts continued to restore power and assess damage. The situation remains ongoing.

News.Az