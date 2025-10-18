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Syzran
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The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed on Tuesday that the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara region has completely ceased operations following a precision strike by Ukrainian Defense Forces on May 21.26 May 2026-15:30
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A deadly wave of overnight drone strikes has targeted the deep interior of Russia, sparking a massive fire at a major oil refinery and leaving multiple casualties on both sides of the border.21 May 2026-10:57
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Drones attacked temporarily occupied Mariupol and several Russian cities overnight, causing fires and ammunition detonations.11 Mar 2026-11:20
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On the night of October 18, drones attacked the Veshkayma substation in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, causing two explosions and a fire that temporarily cut power, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation. The 500 kV facility is a key transit point for electricity from the Syzran and Zhiguli hydroelectric plants to central Russia. Local reports said power was restored by morning.18 Oct 2025-13:45
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