On the night of October 18, drones attacked the Veshkayma substation in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, causing two explosions and a fire that temporarily cut power, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation. The 500 kV facility is a key transit point for electricity from the Syzran and Zhiguli hydroelectric plants to central Russia. Local reports said power was restored by morning.

18 Oct 2025-13:45