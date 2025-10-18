Drones strike Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, substation fire knocks out power - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of October 18, drones attacked the Veshkayma substation in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region, causing two explosions and a fire that temporarily cut power, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation. The 500 kV facility is a key transit point for electricity from the Syzran and Zhiguli hydroelectric plants to central Russia. Local reports said power was restored by morning.

The attack is part of a broader Ukrainian strategy targeting Russian energy and defense infrastructure. This year, Ukraine has struck 21 of 38 major refineries, causing fuel shortages and forcing Russia to import fuel from Belarus. Frequent strikes on the energy sector are also aimed at disrupting Russian military logistics and exerting strategic pressure on the Kremlin, News.Az reports, citing Ukraine media.

Unknown drones struck the “Veshkayma” substation in #Russia’s #Ulyanovsk region.



This station is a key energy hub of the #MiddleVolga power ring, connecting the energy systems of the Urals and Central Russia, including Ulyanovsk, Mordovia, Chuvashia, and Samara. pic.twitter.com/50G8Wm4VRY — News.Az (@news_az) October 18, 2025

Russian authorities described the strikes as provocations intended to impress Ukraine’s Western allies but vowed they would not impact Russia’s operations.

