Drones strike Mariupol, Syzran, and Samara, fires erupt - VIDEO

Drones attacked temporarily occupied Mariupol and several Russian cities overnight, causing fires and ammunition detonations.

Mariupol was reportedly the first target, with strikes hitting an ammunition warehouse, sparking explosions. Some reports suggest the attack also affected areas within the city itself, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

In Russia, drones reportedly hit Syzran, where one was shot down, triggering a fire. Residents reported hearing about ten loud explosions across the city. Fires and explosions were also reported in Samara and Sochi, though officials have not yet commented on the extent of the damage.

This wave of drone attacks is part of ongoing operations on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories and Russian sites. On March 10, Ukrainian forces reportedly struck a Russian factory in Bryansk producing critical missile components, and in late February, Ukrainian drones hit the Russian TOR air defense system near Donetsk and Mariupol.

News.Az