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Tank Davis
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Jake Paul is just two weeks away from stepping back into the ring, and once again, his opponent choice has sparked debate. Paul will face Gervonta “Tank” Davis on November 14 in Miami in an unsanctioned bout, a matchup that pits the cruiserweight influencer-boxer against a fighter who normally competes seven weight classes below him.
01 Nov 2025-09:30
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YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to face undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis in an exhibition bout at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 14. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix, promoters confirmed Wednesday.21 Aug 2025-12:59
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