Jake Paul to face WBA champion Gervonta Davis in Atlanta

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to face undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis in an exhibition bout at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 14. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix, promoters confirmed Wednesday.

Davis, who has held the WBA lightweight title since Devin Haney vacated it in 2023, will not put his belt on the line due to the significant weight difference between the two fighters. Paul, a cruiserweight, weighed 199.4 pounds (90.45 kg) in his June victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., while Davis fought Lamont Roach at 133.8 pounds (60.7 kg) in March. Details on the fight’s weight limit have not yet been announced, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Yes, he’s one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is: anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds,” Paul wrote on X.

Davis remains undefeated in 31 professional bouts, with 30 wins and one draw, while Paul holds a record of 12 wins and one loss. Prior to this announcement, Paul was reportedly in talks to fight former heavyweight world champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua.

Paul’s most high-profile boxing match came against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on November 15, 2024.

