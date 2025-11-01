Jake Paul defends Tank Davis fight, threatens critics, and focuses on fiancée’s Olympic dream

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jake Paul is just two weeks away from stepping back into the ring, and once again, his opponent choice has sparked debate. Paul will face Gervonta “Tank” Davis on November 14 in Miami in an unsanctioned bout, a matchup that pits the cruiserweight influencer-boxer against a fighter who normally competes seven weight classes below him.





The size gap has fueled renewed criticism toward Paul, who has previously been questioned for facing aging stars or lesser-known boxers. But in a conversation with Fox News Digital, Paul pushed back on doubts regarding the fight’s legitimacy and insisted this matchup proves he belongs, News.Az reports, citing FOX News.

“People have said, ‘Fight someone your age, fight one of the best in the world.’ This is answering both of those things in one,” Paul said. He added that being seen as the underdog motivates him and promised fans will be surprised by his performance and strategy. According to Paul, his focus is on speed, discipline, and staying sharp for the entire fight while avoiding costly mistakes against what he called one of boxing’s best pound-for-pound fighters.

Questions surrounding the unsanctioned nature of the fight have also revived claims that Paul’s matches are rigged — an accusation he says crossed the line. Paul noted that he and business partner Nakisa Bidarian recently threatened legal action against individuals pushing the narrative, including broadcaster Piers Morgan, who softened his remarks following the warning.

“When they're blatant lies that actually defame my brand, saying fights are rigged or that I’m on steroids, that's where it goes too far,” Paul said. “Stop lying on my name. As soon as people start lying, they're going to get sued.”

Outside the ring, Paul is preparing for a different kind of competition — supporting his fiancée, Dutch speedskating star Jutta Leerdam, who is aiming for gold at the 2026 Olympics. Leerdam won silver in the 1,000 meters at the 2022 Winter Games and is now chasing the top of the podium. Paul admitted that both of their demanding training schedules have complicated wedding plans, but he said they remain focused on each other’s goals and stay connected through daily calls.

“It’s intense to be an athlete couple and training all the time,” Paul said. “We’re not always there for each other, but we support each other as much as possible. After this fight, I’m going to try to be there for her as much as possible in her journey to the Olympics.”

Paul has repeatedly stated he wants to become a world champion, and with a high-profile showdown against Davis approaching, the YouTube-turned-pro boxer insists he’s ready to prove his critics wrong once again — this time, with legal warnings for those who take it too far.

News.Az