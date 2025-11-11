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Tata Power
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Adani Power has set up a new nuclear energy-focused subsidiary, signaling private sector interest as India moves to open its traditionally state-controlled nuclear power industry.12 Feb 2026-11:56
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India’s Tata Power reported a sharp fall in quarterly profit, as weakness in its thermal power business offset strong growth in renewable and transmission segments.04 Feb 2026-17:46
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Tata Power plans to establish a 10-gigawatt solar wafers and ingots manufacturing plant, Chief Executive Praveer Sinha announced during a post-earnings call on Tuesday.
11 Nov 2025-17:14
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